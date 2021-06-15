Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe further enhanced his world-class reputation with another excellent display for France on Tuesday night.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was a constant thorn in Germany’s side and was unfortunate not to get himself on the scoresheet.

Mbappe had the ball in the net midway through the second half - teasing the German defence before bending the ball past Manuel Neuer - but the goal was disallowed for offside.

The 22-year-old was involved in another disallowed France goal during the closing stages when he played the ball to Karim Benzema to tap home.

But again, the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Is Kylian Mbappe the world's fastest footballer?

Minutes earlier, Mbappe had fans off their seats at the Allianz Arena in Munich when he showed off his lightning pace.

Mats Hummels had a 10-yard head-start on Mbappe but was outsprinted by arguably the world’s fastest footballer, who turned on the afterburners.

In fairness to Hummels, though, he managed to get back and perform a miraculous recovery tackle on the Frenchman.

Watch the incredible passage of play here….

Mbappe is surely the world’s fastest footballer.

Which other player on the planet is capable of acceleration like that? Only professional sprinters can rival him for speed.

Did Hummels win the ball cleanly? Judge for yourself by watching this replay...

Although France had two disallowed goals, they still sealed all three points thanks to Hummels’ own goal in the first half.

A sumptuous pass from Paul Pogba found Lucas Hernandez, whose cross was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Dortmund centre-back.

