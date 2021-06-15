Germany were defeated 1-0 by France in their Euro 2020 opener on Tuesday evening.

Die Mannschaft fell behind after 20 minutes.

Mats Hummels, who had been recalled to the national side after a three year absence, turned Lucas Hernandez's cross into his own net.

Germany were unable to find an equaliser and as France clinched a vital three points in their Group F clash.

Joachim Low is managing Germany for the final time at this summer's European Championships.

The 61-year-old has enjoyed some great success with the national team, guiding them to a World Cup triumph in 2014.

But he also has a reputation for some gross antics while sitting on the bench.

And he appeared to be at it again during the game against France as he was pictured 'sniffing' his fingers just before the hour-mark.



Low went viral back at Euro 2016 when he was caught scratching and sniffing.

He felt compelled to apologise to the media after his actions.

“I saw the pictures as well and obviously sometimes you do things subconsciously. It happened and I am sorry," he said, per the Guardian.

“It was adrenaline and concentration. I will try to behave differently in the future.”

Five years on and Low is still being caught in the act.

Germany did not get the result they desired on Tuesday evening but all hope is not lost as they look to qualify out of Group F.

They will play Portugal on Saturday before meeting Hungary in their final group game on Friday. Four points from those two games should be enough for Germany to qualify for the knockout rounds.

