Tottenham Hotspur quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about Spurs' 2020/21 campaign?

After illustrating glimpses of promise during the latter stages of the 2018/19 campaign under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, Tottenham Hotspur would have been aiming to push on in the Premier League last season.

However, despite initially making a positive start to the year by winning seven of their opening 11 top-flight fixtures, Spurs were unable to deliver the goods on a consistent basis as they fell out of contention for a Champions League spot and were eventually forced to settle for a seventh-place finish.

An embarrassing defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League played a role in owner Daniel Levy's decision to sack Mourinho in April.

Instead of immediately drafting in a permanent replacement for the 58-year-old, Spurs decided to hand over the reins to Ryan Mason who was unable to lead the club to glory in the League Cup Final as Manchester City emerged victorious in this particular clash.

Whereas a number of their players ultimately failed to impress last season, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min set the top-flight alight with their displays.

Kane won the third Golden Boot of his career by finding the back of the net on a regular basis in the Premier League whilst Son was directly involved in 39 goals in 51 appearances.

With Tottenham set to enter a new dawn this summer, we have decided to take a look back at the club's eventful 2020/21 campaign in our latest quiz.

Will you be able to prove that you are the ultimate Spurs fan by getting 15 out of 15?

Test out your Tottenham knowledge below!

1 of 15 What was Tottenham's heaviest victory in the Premier League last season? 6-1 5-2 3-0 4-0

