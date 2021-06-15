Fabrizio Romano clarifies Arsenal transfer link with Man United's Donny van de Beek

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, there have not been talks between Manchester United and Arsenal in regards to a move for Donny van de Beek.

What's the latest transfer news involving Donny van de Beek?

Reports from 90min claim that Arsenal have made contact with Man United over the future of van de Beek, who was signed from Ajax last summer by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The report suggests that the Gunners have asked United to keep them updated on the out-of-favour Dutch midfielder and requested that they are notified on any changes to his situation at Old Trafford.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about van de Beek?

Italian journalist Romano claims that talks have not been held between Arsenal and Man United regarding a move for van de Beek, as the speculation is untrue.

He revealed that Mikel Arteta's side are indeed interested in signing a midfielder this summer, however the Dutchman isn't in Arsenal's plans as it stands.

Has van de Beek been a hit at Old Trafford?

Far from it.

He has flopped since arriving from Ajax and failed to break into Solskjaer's first team on a regular basis. But has van de Beek really been given a fair opportunity this season?

According to WhoScored, he made just four Premier League starts in the 2020/21 campaign, equating to 515 on-field minutes. In this limited time he made two goal contributions and achieved an average rating of 6.35 this term.

In contrast to his woeful start to life at United, the Dutchman was flying in the 2019/20 season for Ajax in the Netherlands' top flight. He scored eight goals and registered five assists with a WhoScored rating of 7.41. The midfielder also received four man of the match rewards from the website.

Should United sell him this summer?

There's a strong argument for it.

On paper he looks like a solid squad option for United. However, it seems Solskjaer doesn't see it that way. The Norwegian boss has been reluctant to play van de Beek all season, which suggests he doesn't rate the 24-year-old particularly highly.

United should look to recoup some of the fee they paid for him last summer, as there has been little sign his game time will increase.

Transfermarkt now value the Dutchman at £27m, around £8m less than what United originally shelled out, which suggests the club will still be able to get back a significant proportion of their investment.

From the player's perspective it is also important to feature regularly at this point in his career, and a switch away from Old Trafford could be the best option for all relevant parties.

