Liverpool make contact with 34-goal striker who wants Anfield transfer this summer

According to Football Insider, RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka is very keen on a move to Liverpool this summer and the Reds have already made contact.

What's the latest transfer news involving Patson Daka?

Salzburg centre-forward Daka is eager to move to Liverpool according to Football Insider, and Jurgen Klopp's side have already engaged in talks about the 22-year-old.

The report suggests that a transfer is likely to cost a fee in the region of £17m to sign the Zambia international and he is expected to leave the Austrian champions this summer after another impressive season.

Has he snubbed a move to another Premier League side?

Football Insider claim that the 22-year-old has attracted the interest of several clubs including West Ham United.

The report suggests that Daka has turned down the opportunity to move to the Hammers as he has set his sights on a Champions League quality club. He is reportedly wanted by numerous top teams across Europe and the Premier League.

How many goals did he score in the 20/21 season?

Since Erling Haaland's departure to Borussia Dortmund last January, Daka has seamlessly slotted into the centre-forward position and he has performed admirably for Salzburg.

According to Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old made a staggering 46 goal contributions in 42 games for his side this term. That includes 34 goals in all competitions - three more than Salah managed for the Reds throughout the campaign.

The Zambia international has already become accustomed to winning silverware for Salzburg having won four league titles and three Austrian Cups since he joined the club in 2017.

Where does he fit in at Liverpool?

Whilst he may not join Liverpool initially as a regular starter, he would undoubtedly get opportunities under Klopp who has proved in the past that he is willing to give minutes to young players - such as Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Behind Liverpool's attacking quartet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, there is certainly a drop-off in quality. Daka could fill that void and add depth to the Reds' attacking ranks.

As it stands Liverpool are relying on the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri to provide adequate backup. The pair scored zero Premier League goals between them in the 2020/21 campaign.

At just 22 years old, Daka has plenty of time to develop and as his stats in Austria prove, he knows where the goal is, which would put him in good stead if he were to make the switch to Anfield.

