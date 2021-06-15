Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jadon Sancho is expected to become Manchester United’s big-money summer signing ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

What’s the latest Sancho to Manchester United transfer news?

Sancho, who has been with Borussia Dortmund since 2017 after leaving Manchester City at the age of 17 in search of regular first-team football, is one of the hottest properties in European football right now - and United are the frontrunners to secure his signature.

Journalist Dean Jones has provided an interesting update on the ongoing transfer saga while speaking on The Football Terrace.

Jones understands that United will pay up to £80 million for the England international but no more.

“The Sancho vibe is still good from United’s angle,” Jones said. “It’s hard to get a proper grasp of where we’re at in terms of the fee right now, but I’m still told that £80 million is really the ceiling for United.

“They’re very keen not to be seen to be going over that. However this settles, [United] would like this to be reported as an £80 million transfer and no more than that.”

How likely are Man Utd to sign Jadon Sancho?

It seems a matter of time before United, who have already had a bid of £67 million rejected by Dortmund, announce Sancho as their new player once the final price has been agreed.

But it’s likely that fans will have to wait until after the European Championships before they see Sancho, who was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, pull on the famous red shirt.

What number will Jadon Sancho wear at Manchester United?

Jones believes that rather than ‘will United sign Sancho?’, the next question regarding Sancho will concern whether the winger takes the No. 7 shirt at the Theatre of Dreams.

Edinson Cavani, who recently signed a one-year contract extension with the Red Devils, currently occupies the No. 7 jersey - previously worn by the likes of Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Cavani might be prepared to step aside if Sancho, who wears the No. 7 at Dortmund, makes a special request.

If not, Sancho may take a different number before inheriting the No. 7 once Cavani leaves.

Will Man Utd win the Premier League next season with Jadon Sancho?

Sancho’s arrival would certainly boost United’s hopes of landing their first Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge back in 2013.

But Sancho on his own is unlikely to be enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to close the gap on reigning champions Man City.

United require strengthening in several areas of the pitch, most notably at centre-back and in central midfield.

Jadon Sancho to Man Utd deal is close (Football Terrace)

