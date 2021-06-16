England's Euro 2020 star Raheem Sterling open to Man City exit after confronting Pep Guardiola

According to The Athletic, Raheem Sterling is open to leaving Manchester City this summer after confronting Pep Guardiola in the second half of the season.

What's the latest transfer news involving Raheem Sterling?

The Athletic claim that England international Sterling is open to leaving the Manchester outfit in the summer transfer window.

The report reveals that Guardiola is keen to retain the 26-year-old at the club, despite a disagreement between the pair earlier this season.

England DEFEAT Croatia 1-0! Hear all the reaction on The Football Terrace...

Why did Sterling confront Guardiola earlier this year?

Reports from The Athletic suggest that the winger has clashed with the Man City boss this season, as Sterling confronted the Spaniard earlier in the year.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

The 26-year-old reportedly didn't react well to being dropped by Guardiola in March and he expressed his displeasure at being left out of the side.

Despite this, the Spanish boss started Sterling in City's Champions League final defeat against Chelsea.

How did Sterling perform in England's Euros opener?

The England winger was a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's starting XI against Croatia last weekend.

Sterling repaid his manager's faith in him by netting the Three Lions' only goal of the game which was enough to secure all three points in their first match of the European Championships.

According to WhoScored, Sterling was the second best performer for England with a rating of 7.24. The 26-year-old proved a dangerous attacking presence against Croatia, having had more shots than any of his teammates with three while also making one key pass.

Despite having a below par season by his standards, he netted ten goals and registered eight assists in the Premier League, which is hardly a poor record by any means.

Is it time for Sterling to move on?

Sterling has won everything domestically for Man City. If a move to the right club becomes available, then why not leave the Citizens?

The England international has won 11 trophies since joining City from Liverpool in 2015 and he has scored 114 goals and created 87 assists in 292 appearances.

At just 26 years old, Sterling is arguably yet to reach the prime years of his career and he still has plenty to offer.

1 of 15 When did Man City first play in European competition? 1968-69 1969-70 1967-68 1965-66

Guardiola has an abundance of attacking options at his disposal including the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez.

There is certainly competition for places at City and you couldn't blame Sterling if he decided to seek opportunities elsewhere to get more regular game time.

Transfermarkt also value the winger at £81m, so he would likely fetch City a decent fee were he to move on this summer.

News Now - Sport News