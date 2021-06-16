Tottenham latest news: Fabio Paratici working to clear Paulo Fonseca's squad

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur will focus on trying to move players out of the club this summer, according to football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

With Fabio Paratici now officially appointed as Spurs' Managing Director and Paulo Fonseca expected to be appointed as the club's new manager, a new era looks underway.

Indeed, Paratici is believed to be working on shaping the potential new manager's squad and there will reportedly be an emphasis on shifting out unwanted players as soon as possible in an effort to raise funds.

Who could leave Tottenham this summer?

The same publication recently revealed that Spurs would be willing to sell Serge Aurier although a move back to Paris Saint-Germain isn't thought to be imminent.

Football Insider have also suggested Davinson Sanchez could be sold if a suitable offer comes in while the likes of Erik Lamela and Hugo Lloris are out of contract in the summer of 2022 and have also been linked away.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast last week, noted journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed Lucas Moura was also being chased by clubs in the Middle East.

Clearly, few Spurs fans will need reminding that star man Harry Kane has reportedly asked to leave though the huge price tag the England captain comes with could make any move away difficult.

How much money could Tottenham spend this summer?

Back in March, Football Insider revealed that Spurs could be working on a limited summer budget with super-agent Jorge Mendes likely to be relied upon, while The Daily Telegraph suggested Antonio Conte's move to the club broke down due to his concerns over the funds available to him had he joined.

Naturally, selling Kane would likely raise a lot of money but, given his importance to the team, it seems unlikely that would assure fans of the club's ambition.

What has Paratici said about Tottenham?

Speaking to the club's official website, Paratici spoke of his excitement about moving to the club.

“I am thrilled by this fantastic opportunity and I thank the Club and the Chairman for the trust in me," he said.

"Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan. I will dedicate all myself to this new venture and look forward to working with the management team to write a new and hopefully successful chapter in the Club history.”

