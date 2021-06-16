Portugal left it late in their Euro 2020 opener against Hungary.

Fernando Santos's side went into their clash with Hungary as the overwhelming favourites.

But they struggled to break down their opponents in Budapest.

They finally manager to find a way past Péter Gulácsi in the 84th minute.

Raphaël Guerreiro's effort from inside the box deflected off an opponent and nestled in the corner. It was a scrappy goal but Portugal didn't care one bit.

Cristiano Ronaldo made history a few minutes later as he scored from the penalty spot, becoming the first player to score 10 goals in European Championship history.

Portugal then scored a quite ridiculous team goal to round out the scoring.

Santos's side scored one of the best team goals of the year as they completed 33 passes before Ronaldo rounded the goalkeeper and put the ball in an empty net.

It was an absolutely stunning goal which is made even better by overhead footage. Watch it below.

Glorious. What a move and what great composure by Ronaldo to cap it all off.

Santos was happy that his side managed to pick up the three points.

“It’s difficult to get goals, it is not an easy task,” said Santos, per Football365.

“I think we played well, it was more than a fair win. We played great in the first half, we were in full control of the game but second half we were a bit anxious.

“Everyone on the pitch wanted to win and when that is the case sometimes it can get a little anxious and we allowed them to strike on the counter.

“The first goal unlocked the gate because after that Hungary had to open up and that’s how our creative players found their way into the game.

“I think it was good enough, we won 3-0.”

Tougher tests now await for Portugal with Germany and France also in the 'Group of Death'.

A positive result against Germany on Saturday will most almost certainly seal Portugal's progression to the last-16.

