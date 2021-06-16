Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Samoa Joe is back in NXT, and he's already making his presence felt.

Joe returned to the black-and-gold brand in stunning fashion Tuesday night, interrupting NXT Champion Karrion Kross and William Regal.

Kross was ridiculing the NXT General Manager until being confronted by Joe. You can watch the moment unfold below:

While the former NXT Champion said he couldn't accept Regal's offer to take over his duties as General Manager, he was happy to offer his services in a different way: as an assistant who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty.

We didn't have to wait long to see how hands-on Joe would be in this new capacity.

With an unruly melee breaking out backstage between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole, Joe locked the Coquina Clutch on Cole, putting him to sleep.

Needless to say, Joe's shocking return to his old stomping grounds lit up the WWE and NXT Universe.

You can watch the former NXT Champion breaking up the backstage fight below:

Yep, it's fair to say things are going to change in WWE NXT, just like Regal had planned.

So what's next for NXT and Samoa Joe? The Black and Gold Brand continues next Tuesday, airing live on BT Sport in the UK.

