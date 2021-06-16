Paul Pogba was at the top of his game during France's Euro 2020 opener on Tuesday night.

While it might have been three years since the Manchester United midfielder lit up the 2018 World Cup, it's clear that he hasn't lost his knack of producing world-class displays at big tournaments.

And the occasion couldn't possibly have been any bigger with France walking into the lion's den by way of playing Germany on home turf within the infamous 'Group of Death'.

France 1-0 Germany

With reigning champions Portugal also setting up shop in Group F, every single point will be crucial and France bagged themselves three courtesy of a 1-0 victory at the Allianz Arena.

Pogba played a key role in the winning goal, too, because it was his stunning outside-of-the-boot pass that paved the way for Mats Hummels to fire past his own goalkeeper on 20 minutes.

And although Les Bleus couldn't double their advantage, the fact that Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both had goals ruled out tells you everything you need to know about their supremacy.

France 1-0 Germany Match Highlights (Football Terrace)

Pogba shines vs Germany

Germany created some threatening chances of their own, it must be said, but Pogba's domination in midfield was invaluable when it came to breaking down the build-up play of Joachim Low's men.

Besides, Die Mannschaft have some of the best midfield talent in the world with Pogba sharing the central areas with Ilkay Gundogan, Thomas Muller and none other than Toni Kroos.

But on the night, there could be no denying the winner with Pogba putting on a Man of the Match display that had United fans wondering why they don't see these performances at Old Trafford.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Pogba's magical highlights vs Germany

When Pogba wasn't seen setting the tempo in the heart of Didier Deschamps' midfield, he was getting the better of Kroos on an uncannily regular basis with superb turns and interceptions.

And while, yes, Kroos did exact a degree of revenge when Pogba started showboating in front of him later in the game, it's fair to say that the Frenchman still won their battle by some distance.

However, don't just take our word for it because Pogba's individual highlights - courtesy of Twitter user @LSComps - prove that point perfectly, so be sure to check out the footage down below:

There's no two ways about it: Pogba is one of the most talented footballers in the world.

Kroos under his thumb

Just look at the way he forces a foul from Kroos (0:39), spun him twice to eliminate the press (1:10 & 1:13) and even intercepted his passes (1:40 & 1:49) just to rub salt in the wounds.

And while, sadly, we don't get to see him produce this level of performance as much as we'd like in England, there's no escaping the fact that they he produces his best football when it matters most for his country.

It's no surprise that many fans were wishing that United were able to unlock this version of Pogba more often, particularly when rumours are abound that he could leave over the next 12 months.

Fans react on Twitter

One fan wrote: "The way Paul Pogba relaxes and plays football for France is so beautiful to watch man. The Manchester United team has always been the problem."

Another penned: "Seeing how well Paul Pogba performs for France really makes you wonder how he would do at a club like Real Madrid or even better Bayern Munich (if they were willing to pay his wages). It just always looks likes he’s on another level with better teammates than at Man United."

A third tweeted: "United should do everything in their power to try and recreate this midfield setup for Pogba, he’s been really effective so far."

In other words, with all the talk around United challenging for the Premier League title next season, perhaps helping Pogba to recreate his France form would be better than any signing on the market.

