Leeds transfer latest: Long-standing interest in Wolves star; prepared to pay £40m

Leeds United are keen on a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, according to EuroSport.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The report claims that Leeds have a long-standing interest in the Spanish international and are eager to sound their Premier League rivals out in regards to how much it would cost to sign him.

Previously, Wolves are believed to have valued the player at a huge £80m but the report suggests Leeds would be looking to pay around half of that if they were to move for him.

Has Traore been linked with Leeds before?

Back in December, 90 Min claimed Leeds had renewed their interest in the former Barcelona youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

That particular report talked up Victor Orta's interest in the player with Traore said to have a strong sense of gratitude towards the Leeds director of football for bringing him to Middlesbrough from Aston Villa in 2016.

Speaking in 2020 to The Scouted hub, Orta praised the 25-year-old as 'the most exciting prospect now in Spain' (via Gazette Live).

How many goals has Traore scored for Wolves?

In 131 appearances for the club, the Spanish international has scored ten times while registering further assists.

While that doesn't sound particularly impressive, it was the rapid manner of his improvement during the 2019/20 campaign, during which he scored four times and laid on nine assists in 27 league starts, which caught the eye.

That is the highest number of goal contributions he's had during his career and, while things were more difficult for Wolves in the season just gone, he still recorded 1.5 key passes per game (via WhoScored), the most he ever has.

According to FBREF data, Traore attempted the most dribbles in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign (215) at a success rate of 74.1%, the thirteenth-highest in the division.

What have the pundits said about Adama Traore and Leeds United?

Speaking to Football FanCast earlier this month, Wolves legend Steve Bull suggested Traore was actually too good to play for Leeds.

“He’s too good to play for Leeds, that’s no disrespect to Leeds, but if he’s going to go anywhere, he will go to a top four club or go back home to Spain," he said.

“When he turns it on, he’s a world beater, but I’m hoping he stays and wherever Nuno goes won’t tempt him, but I can’t see him going to Leeds.”

