Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has agreed personal terms with Chelsea, according to reports.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Norwegian forward is one of the most in-demand footballers in the world and he has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, amid interest from Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

And now, Ian McGarry claims that personal terms have all been agreed, although he also suggests that discussions between the two clubs over the transfer fee are still ongoing, which could prove to be a sticking point.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: "Personal terms for Haaland are signed off, its just a case of Chelsea agreeing a fee with Dortmund."

How much would Chelsea have to pay to sign Erling Haaland?

Haaland reportedly has a release clause of €75m (£64.8m), but this doesn't come into effect until the summer of 2022, which means clubs may have to pay a premium if they are to prise him away from the Signal Iduna Park.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel will have to break Chelsea's record transfer fee to sign the highly-rated Norway international.

Chelsea famously signed Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen last year in a deal worth £70m (€81.30) plus add-ons with his price tag coming close to topping the amount they paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea get MAJOR Haaland Boost! Chelsea to sign Saul Niguez? Lukaku Update! Chelsea News

And if Tuchel wants to sign Haaland, Romano revealed the club will have to spend upwards of £129m for his services.

The journalist said: “There are rumours coming from Jan Aage Fjortoft. He is always correct when he talks on these kind of players and it’s 100% true that Chelsea are interested in Erling Haaland. Confirmed and true.

“Dortmund’s position is that the player is not leaving this summer. If they sell Sancho, they see it as really complicated to sell Haaland. Borussia Dortmund have no intention to negotiate.

“For sure Chelsea want to try. If Chelsea want to do something crazy, and when I say crazy, it’s more than €150m (£129.6m).”

McGarry's co-presenter Duncan Castles has also recently come out and said that Dortmund's asking price for the forward is in the region of €180m (£154.5m).

How did Erling Haaland perform in the 2020/21 season?

While Dortmund fans will undoubtedly want to forget all about the 2020/21 campaign, Haaland's incredible form was a rare bright spark in an otherwise dismal season for the five-time Bundesliga champions.

In terms of the numbers, Haaland averaged 3.3 shots and 1.5 key passes in his eight Champions League appearances, via WhoScored. He also topped the goalscoring charts, having scored more goals than Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus combined.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

By contrast, misfiring Chelsea striker Timo Werner could barely manage 2.1 shots and 0.5 key passes per game, despite playing four more games than the Norwegian.

With Haaland leading the line, Chelsea would finally have the prolific goalscorer they have long been searching for to replace Diego Costa - someone who can find the back of the net at free will.

What has Thomas Tuchel said about Erling Haaland?

As reported by The Daily Mail, Chelsea manager Tuchel is seemingly hell-bent on winning the race to sign Haaland this summer, before strengthening three other positions in his squad.

However, the German has remained coy over transfer proceedings, as he stayed tight-lipped in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion back in April.

When asked if he is interested in signing Haaland, Tuchel said: “I will not answer that, out of respect for the player and for Borussia Dortmund. He’s a Borussia Dortmund player, and of course, there’s big news around him and his agent. And it seems like they are creating a race for the player.

"But still everybody needs to accept, and I will fully accept, that he is a Borussia Dortmund player. A very promising player of course, but with respect to the situation he’s not in our squad, he’s not in our club so there’s no comment on anything else regarding him.”

Whether or not this is merely a ploy by Tuchel remains to be seen.

Read more: Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News