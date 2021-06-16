Canada vs Haiti probably didn't leap off the fixture sheet when football fans were looking for matches to watch on Tuesday night.

With Copa America 2011 and Euro 2020 in full flow, you'll forgive us for suspecting that many supporters won't have been keeping an eye on the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

And that's especially the case when you consider that Germany, France and Portugal were all in action with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo - ever heard of him? - making Euros goalscoring history.

Canada vs Haiti

However, thousands of football fans are indeed waking up to footage from Canada's clash with Haiti that nobody could have seen coming because, well, it really is unique.

The two North American nations locked horns in the second round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, playing out the deciding leg in Illinois after Canada won the opening game 1-0.

And there was even less doubt about the superior team at Toyota Park with Canada running away 3-0 victors, securing a 4-0 aggregate win with Cyle Larin and Junior Hoilett rounding off the scoring.

France 1-0 Germany Match Highlights (Football Terrace)

Horrendous goalkeeping error

However, it was the way in which Canada opened the scoring that made international headlines with Haitian goalkeeper Josué Duverger dropped one of the worst errors that we've ever seen.

The incident came in the opening minutes of the second-half when Kevin LaFrance looked to have played a rudimentary back-pass to Duverger who was stood harmlessly in his six-yard box.

But things started to come apart at the seams when Duverger failed to control the pass, effectively allowing it to nutmeg him, though fortunately still having enough time to amend for his error.

Historically bad own goal

Nevertheless, despite seemingly having all the time in the world to make a clearance at the second time of asking, Duverger accidentally found his own net by kicking the ball with his standing foot.

Trust us when we say that any description couldn't do the own goal justice, though, so be sure to check out the incident in all its ignominy down below:

Where do we even start?!

Poor Josué Duverger

There's no denying that it's up there with the worst goalkeeping errors we've ever seen and that's in large part down to the fact that Duverger seemingly had time to rescue the situation.

No doubt fans will pick up on the fact that Duverger is Canadian-born, but everything points towards it being an unfortunate double miscue in the space of a few seconds for the 21-year-old.

It's an occupational hazard when it comes to playing between the sticks and we don't doubt for a second that Duverger will be able to bounce back when he next pulls on the gloves for his country.

For now, though, the focus might well turn to his kicking...

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News