Man United transfer gossip: Champions League winner targeted in £10.3m deal

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

What's the latest transfer news involving Keylor Navas?

Man United are among a number of top clubs interested in signing PSG shot-stopper Navas according to Marca.

The report claims that the French giants are willing to part ways with the Chile international for a fee in the region of €12m (£10.3m) this summer, as PSG look set to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan on a free contract.

Serie A sides Juventus and Milan are also reportedly interested in Navas.

Dean Jones gives EXCLUSIVE interview on The Football Terrace: Sancho latest, Hakimi to Chelsea, Martial's Man United exit and MORE!

How did Navas perform for PSG in the 20/21 season?

PSG had a particularly disappointing 2020/21 season overall. The side missed out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille and were knocked out of the Champions League by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the semi-final stages.

However, on an individual note, Navas had one of the best seasons of his career. According to FBref, the 34-year-old kept 15 clean sheets in 29 league games for PSG and boasted the highest save percentage (80.9%) of any goalkeeper in France's top flight.

How many trophies has Navas won during his career?

The 34-year-old has had a highly decorated career since arriving in Europe having won countless trophies with both PSG and Real Madrid.

As listed by Transfermarkt, the Chilean has lifted 22 titles throughout his career including three successful Champions League campaigns in Spain. He was part of Zinedine Zidane's side that made history by winning the UCL in three consecutive seasons.

What is going on with Man United's goalkeepers?

Man United's interest in Navas throws up one big question - what exactly is their goalkeeper department going to look like next season?

The Red Devils already have two great goalkeepers on the books in Dean Henderson and David De Gea, while they've apparently agreed a deal to sign Tom Heaton, which makes the Navas rumour particularly puzzling.

One of Dean Henderson or David De Gea surely must be sold this summer to make space in the squad.

In recent days, Football Insider claimed that AC Milan are readying a bid for Henderson as he is keen to be assured of first team football. The report also suggested that the club are far from satisfied with the England international's attitude and would consider letting him leave.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

It would arguably make more sense to let De Gea leave Old Trafford as he is currently the top earner at the club on a salary of £375,000 per week, according to Spotrac.

His wages would free up money to spend in other areas of the squad, although finding a buyer willing to match his demands could be tricky.

Nonetheless, it's still not clear who United intend to keep, who they intend to sell, who they intend to bring in and subsequently, what their statuses will be within the Old Trafford pecking order.

News Now - Sport News