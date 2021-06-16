Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been announced.

It only feels like yesterday that the 2020/21 season concluded with Manchester City lifting the title, while West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United and Fulham crashed down to the Championship.

However, although eyes are currently on Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021, the first news about the upcoming Premier League campaign has been released with the announcement of fixtures.

2021/22 Premier League season

And with prevailing narratives such as Norwich City facing a brutal start to the season and Leeds United making the trip to Manchester United on the opening weekend, it's rather exciting to see.

So, strap yourselves in and get ready for the excitement to start creeping in as GIVEMESPORT talk you through some of the biggest takeaways from the 2021/22 Premier League schedule:

Opening weekend fixtures

The opening weekend of fixtures goes as follows:

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United vs Leeds United

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Watford vs. Aston Villa

Woof. It's fair to say that Tottenham and Leeds have a brutal start to their 2020/21 campaigns.

Spurs will start the impending Paulo Fonseca era by hosting champions Manchester City, while Leeds will return to the scene of their 6-2 defeat last season with a trip to Manchester United.

As for Norwich City, they face a brutal return to life in the top-flight by way of playing Liverpool, City, Leicester City and Arsenal within their opening four games. Talk about a 'welcome back' present.

First four games for 'big six' clubs

Now, we obviously can't spell out every single fixture to adorn the Premier League season, but zooming in on the first few games of the campaign feels like a logical place to consider next.

And while last season was a perfect example of how the 'big six' are by no means the top six, we've honed in on the mega-money entities with their opening four fixtures of the season down below:

Liverpool

Norwich City (A)

Burnley (H)

Chelsea (H)

Leeds United (A)

Manchester United

Leeds United (H)

Southampton (A)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Newcastle United (H)

Arsenal

Brentford (A)

Chelsea (H)

Manchester City (A)

Burnley (A)

Chelsea

Crystal Palace (H)

Arsenal (A)

Liverpool (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City (H)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Watford (H)

Crystal Palace (A)

Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Norwich City (H)

Arsenal (H)

Leicester City (A)

Derbies and big games

Got all that? There's certainly a lot to take in when it comes to Premier League fixtures morning, but it always makes sense to focus in on some of the heavyweight clashes and tastiest derbies.

So, fear not because we've got you covered with the most appetising fixtures of all down below:

Manchester derby

Manchester United vs Manchester City - November 6

Manchester City vs Manchester United - March 5

North London derby

Arsenal vs Tottenham - September 25

Tottenham vs Arsenal - January 15

Merseyside derby

Everton vs Liverpool - November 30

Liverpool vs Everton - April 23

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Manchester City - September 25

Manchester City vs Chelsea - January 15

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City - October 2

Manchester City vs Liverpool - April 9

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Manchester United vs Liverpool - October 23

Liverpool vs Manchester United - March 19

So, there you have it, the 2021/22 Premier League season now looks a whole lot clearer and we can't wait to see how all these fixtures play out when the action gets underway in August.

For now, we don't want to rush time away with international tournaments in full swing, but make no mistake that we've got plenty to look forward to in England when the club action returns.

