Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Where Can I Buy Tickets?

With the announcement of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk, many boxing fans will want to know where they can buy tickets from.

The two were not expected to fight, but due to the boxing authorities ordering Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder for a third time, the sport finds itself watching the Brit face the Ukranian.

Nevertheless, it is still a great fight, and whoever wins has a huge chance to not just claim all four of AJ’s belts, but also to then claim the fifth and final belt from the winner of Fury and Wilder.

With it being revealed that the fight will happen in September 2021, fans do not have to wait long before the two come up against each other in the ring.

Where can I buy tickets?

With full confirmation of the date still needed, all that is known is that the two will fight each other in September.

For now, due to the actual date not known, the tickets for the fight are not available. When the date is known, no doubt tickets will be on sale straight away. We will give you all the information when it comes out.

The fight will also be available to watch on TV, via pay-per-view on Sky Sports Box Office. For now, the price is not known.

The venue is known, with reports revealing that Joshua will have home advantage as the two face off in England. Specifically, the event will be held in London at the home of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Tottenham Hotspur stadium can seat up to 62,000, so if all pandemic laws are out of the way by September, there could be a great atmosphere.

It is also worth noting that for now we do not know how many tickets will be available to boxing fans, but it has the potential to be a sellout crowd.

