Cristiano Ronaldo vs Coca-Cola is the feud we never saw coming.

Well, perhaps 'feud' is a strong word but the Portugal's star decision to move Coca-Cola bottles to the side during his pre-Euro 2020 press conference has certainly caused a stir.

The fizzy drink giants are one of many sponsors at UEFA's flagship tournaments and their product was seen on the desks at press conferences ahead of Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary.

However, as soon as Ronaldo sat in front of the iconic red bottles, he had other ideas and quickly moved them to the side as if to demonstrate that he didn't endorse the product.

And once the Coca-Cola bottles were firmly out of sight, Ronaldo hammered home his message by holding up a bottle of water and declaring: 'agua', which is Portuguese for 'water'.

Given that Ronaldo has previously spoken about disapproving of Cristiano Jr consuming the famous product, it's clear that the 36-year-old doesn't want to publicly support them as sponsors.

Huge blow to Coke's value

And while Ronaldo's gesture might seem trivial to some, make no mistake that his simple shun has made a massive impact on the stock market as Coca-Cola are linked with gargantuan losses.

The Guardian report that Ronaldo's actions coincided with a $4 billion decrease in Coca-Cola's market value, dropping from $242bn to $238bn in the aftermath of the press conference.

Share prices also slumped from $56.10 to $55.22 in tandem.

Spanish newspaper Marca, who were amongst the first publications to report the decline in market value, puts the decline down to Ronaldo's actions.

It's a significant change when it comes to somebody moving their bottles to the side, albeit one of the most recognisable people on the planet, so it's only natural that they've ended their silence.

Coca-Cola issue blunt response

The Daily Mail adds that a blunt statement from the drinks giants saw them insist that "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences," and that each individual has different "tastes and needs".

A Euro 2020 spokesperson then added: "Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences."

Well, there you have it, you can either read Coke's rather brief response as them fizzing with rage or simply being unfazed by Ronaldo's behaviour impacting their market value.

Either way, nobody could have expected a few Coke bottles being moved a few inches causing such a storm at Euro 2020, but it clearly didn't negatively impact Ronaldo when he took to the pitch.

Besides, his shunning of fizzy drinks didn't stop him from scoring two goals during the win over Portugal, surpassing Michel Platini to become the Euros' all-time record scorer in the process.

