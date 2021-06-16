Football Manager 2022: When can I pre-order?

Football Manager 2022 (FM22) is arguably one of the most anticipated new releases of the year.

The realistic simulation game has taken the globe by storm since Sports Interactive introduced the title back in 2005, and is now a favourite among many football fans for its realism and attention to detail.

Over the years, the Football Manager series has vastly expanded its features. While typically most gamers will be playing on PC, the game's developers introduced a next-gen version for the Xbox Series X/S for FM21.

That being said, we doubt that Sports Interactive will let up on this despite their recent success, with real-life football clubs using their database as an official scouting service.

As a result, this illustrates how well-respected the franchise is as a whole. The last game did not disappoint either with a respectable 86 Metascore on Metacritic and a 6.2 User Score.

With gamers being able to immerse themselves as a manager and make all of the tough daily decisions that need to be made, it is no wonder why the game has grown an enormous fanbase.

Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann was even recently spotted playing the game on a flight with the France squad (via Chronicle Live), which illustrates just how popular the game has become during its lifespan.

That being said, it is sure not to die down with FM22 as fans will be eager to know how they can reserve their own copy of the game.

When can I pre-order FM22?

At this moment, no information has been revealed regarding FM22 and how the game can be pre-ordered - although we are expecting this information to be revealed soon.

We will update this article as soon as more information is unveiled.

