Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder engaged in a long face-off during the press conference ahead of their fight.

The two boxing heavyweights have locked horns twice previously with the first bout ending in a draw while Fury won the second one via a technical knockout in the seventh round.

Wilder triggered a rematch clause soon after but the fight kept getting postponed.

It looked like Fury would face Anthony Joshua before an arbitration judge claimed that he would have to face the Bronze Bomber.

The third fight between the two is scheduled to take place on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

A press conference took place on Tuesday and the two had a long face-off that lasted for over five minutes with neither looking away or even blinking.

Wilder who came wearing sunglasses and headphones, hardly spoke during the press conference and it was Fury who was doing the talking.

The Gypsy claimed that his opponent wouldn't last till the seventh round in their third fight.

Not too long back, Wilder sent a threatening message to Fury, claiming that he would decapitate him.

The Bronze Bomber's only defeat came against the unbeaten 32-year-old last year. He entered the fight with high hopes but Fury was just too much for him.

The Gypsy King was aggressive in his approach and floored Wilder in the third round.

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location Stats And More

Fury's performance was just too dominant that day and eventually, Wilder's corner had to throw in the towel during the seventh round.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

The 35-year-old will be keen on avenging that defeat and handing Fury his first defeat.

However, it will be a daunting task to beat the Englishman who will be in no mood to take any prisoners.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see who out of Fury and Wilder emerges victorious on July 24.

News Now - Sport News