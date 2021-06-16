The hotly anticipated group of death got underway on day five of Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

There's always one group that manages to bung a bunch of Goliaths into the same pot and leave the prospect of a big-name group stage exit firmly on the cards.

Changes to Uefa's format of the competition have alleviated some of the pressure to qualify, with four third place teams destined to scrape through into the knockout rounds.

However, that didn't dampen our appetite for the beginning of Group F as Hungary, Portugal, France and Germany all made their Euro 2020 bow yesterday.

Both games went true to form as Hungary eventually succumbed to Portugal's attacking swagger in Budapest while France were typically accomplished in a 1-0 win that didn't quite reveal the disparity between the two sides.

Now that the dust has settled, GIVEMESPORT look back at five key moments you may have missed from yesterday's action.

Diogo Jota doesn't pass to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in hot pursuit of Ali Daei's all-time international record and that will clearly be playing on his mind this summer.

With Portugal hammering Hungary at a packed out Puskas Arena, Diogo Jota had the perfect opportunity to slot Ronaldo in for the opener inside the first-half.

However, he opted to shoot instead and left Ronaldo visibly seething.

You can watch the incident below:

Paul Pogba's battle with Toni Kroos

Paul Pogba was at his insatiable best for France last night and showcased the full extent of his wide-ranging repertoire in a Man of the Match display.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos couldn't handle him on the night, and Pogba resembled a brash child on a playground at times as he tiptoed around Germany's timeless technician in this clip below.

Kroos does eventually retrieve the ball, but the clip highlights exactly what type of mood Man United's record-signing was in.

This stage was built for players of Pogba's calibre.

Robin Gosens knocks out Benjamin Pavard

Robin Gosens' knee connected with Benjamin Pavard's head at full pelt in the 59th minute and left the French defender out cold.

"I was a little knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds. After that, it was better," said Pavard.

It was a full-blooded collision that raised fresh questions about concussion protocols as Pavard finished the 90 minutes despite the apparent severity of the incident.

Pogba breaks COVID protocols with France fans

There were 14,000 spectators inside the Allianz Arena for Germany's clash with France and Pogba decided to celebrate with a pocket of jubilant Les Blues fans after securing the three points.

However, questions were asked about whether Pogba got too close to the supporters after climbing over the advertising hoardings to give his shirt away.

All players at Euro 2020 are confined to their biosecure bubble and interaction with anyone outside of that is strictly prohibited, leading to suggestions that Pogba could be in trouble with Uefa.

L'Equipe make World War One reference after 1-0 win

L'Equipe are no strangers to controversy and they made sure to antagonise the defeated Germans with a controversial World War One reference on the front cover of Wednesday's paper.

They ran with "Comme en 18" as the headline, which translates to "just like in 18".

There's no need to embark on a journey through military history to make sense of this one.

1 of 15 Which country did Daniel Sturridge score a last minute winner against in Euro 2016? Russia Iceland Slovakia Wales

News Now - Sport News