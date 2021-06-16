Nate Diaz has finally addressed the rumours of Nick Diaz's potential return to the UFC and it's fair to say that he is his brother's biggest fan.

Diaz (26-9, 2 NC) sparked a social media frenzy earlier this week after showing up at UFC 263 to support his brother for his fight against Leon Edwards ahead of a possible comeback in 2021.

The 37-year-old last fought back in 2015 when he faced Anderson Silva at UFC 183, but the American has kept himself in incredible shape and recently returned to training at the Nick Diaz Academy in Stockton, California.

UFC president Dana White has recently come out and said that he is open to working with Diaz and his representatives to arrange a fight for the Stockton native.

When asked about the rumours, the younger Diaz said that he believes his brother is the best MMA fighter of all time.

“Yeah, it’s good that the world’s moving again, and s--- is getting back to normal," Diaz said at the UFC 263 post-fight press conference. "So, if my brother is around me, that’s the best thing that could happen.

"That’s the greatest fighter of all time as far as I am concerned."

Read more: Nick Diaz comeback: Dana White provides fresh update

1 of 20 Can you get 20/20 on our random UFC fighters quiz? We doubt it... BJ Penn Callan Potter Jens Pulver Ross Pearson

On Sunday, Diaz dropped a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in the first five-round non-title fight in UFC history.

The 36-year-old hasn't won a fight in almost three years, with his last victory coming against Anthony Pettis back in August 2019.

He did, however, admit that he is now hoping to make a quick turnaround, as he bids to get back in the win column and snap a two-fight losing streak.

He added: “So, whenever he's going to make that move and whenever they want to make that move and make something big with him, then there’s nothing better you can see in [mixed] martial arts.

"I’m gonna [sic] ride the momentum with him and fight next, the same way we’ve always done it with the whole team, the Cesar Gracie fight team.

"So, if that’s gonna happen, I think that’s the best news for MMA.”

While White initially appeared resistant to the idea at first, telling ESPN "Nick Diaz has done it all, seen it all", it appears he has now changed his mind.

He said: “I wasn’t very high on that. I didn’t think that it would happen but it looks like it will. It looks like Nick Diaz will fight this year.

"The last time that I saw him in Jacksonville but it looks like it’s going to happen.

“We’ll see. The matchmakers have [talked to him] but I don’t know where we’re at on it but it’s looking promising."

Read more: Nate Diaz reacts to Brandon Moreno's victory over Deiveson Figueiredo

News Now - Sport News