Fury vs Wilder 3: Who Is Fighting On The Undercard?

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to face each other for the third time this summer.

This comes after a court ruling stated that the WBC world heavyweight title holder will have to face the Bronze Bomber for a third time, despite taking his belt on his own turf in Las Vegas back in February 2020.

Fury has not fought since and his inactivity caused intrigued fight fans to question where the Wythenshawe-born star will finally take on Anthony Joshua to decide who is the undisputed heavyweight champion.

During their first encounter, the Gypsy King travelled to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA, to take the Bronze Bomber. Wilder endured what looked to be a sensational and spectacular 12th-round knockout. But amazingly, Fury raised himself from the canvas to earn himself a controversial draw - in which some argue that he should have won the fight.

No matter, as the two fighters faced off a year later at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where Fury would be the victor after Wilder’s corner threw the towel in midway through the seventh round.

With a blockbuster fight - comes an equally impressive fight card. During the second fight in Las Vegas, Enamel Navarrete took on Jeo Santisima in the junior featherweight division and former world champion Charles Martin toppling Gerald Washing in the heavyweight class.

That being said, we should expect to see some intriguing matchups before the final bout in the Fury and Wilder trilogy, similar to the prestige that Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier carried into their third fight.

Who will fight on the undercard?

With the fight having only just been announced, there are no details at this time regarding who will feature on the undercard.

However, we expect Tommy Fury, Tyson's cousin, to play some part in the event with his career still yet to blossom.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

