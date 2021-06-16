Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Formula 1 driver and 2009 World Champion Jenson Button does not seem too impressed with Pirelli's latest statement on the blowouts that threw both Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll into the wall at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

We're on the verge of the latest round of the F1 season as we head to France this weekend but there remains some fallout from the last Grand Prix around the streets of Baku.

Certainly, it was a dramatic race and two of the key moments as part of the drama saw Stroll and then Verstappen, who was leading at the time, career into the wall at high speed after tyre blowouts.

Dangerous, dramatic incidents that simply should not be occurring at such high-speed, especially when it appears that no debris was involved in causing the issues.

Indeed, on Tuesday evening, Pirelli issued this statement:

"The causes of the two left-rear tyre failures on the Aston Martin and Red Bull cars have been clearly identified. In each case, this was down to a circumferential break on the inner sidewall, which can be related to the running conditions of the tyre, in spite of the prescribed starting parameters (minimum pressure and maximum blanket temperature) having been followed.

"As a result of this analysis, Pirelli have submitted their report to the FIA and the teams. The FIA and Pirelli have agreed a new set of the protocols, including an upgraded technical directive already distributed, for monitoring operating conditions during a race weekend and they will consider any other appropriate actions."

In a following statement, Red Bull said: "We have worked closely with Pirelli and the FIA during their investigation into Max's tyre failure on lap 47 of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and can confirm that no car fault was found.

"We adhered to Pirelli's tyre parameters at all times and will continue to follow their guidance.

"We are grateful that following the weekend's high speed impacts no drivers were injured."

With both teams saying they stuck to the parameters, meanwhile, Button took to Twitter to suggest that not everything is adding up:

A real muddle - let's just hope we don't see a repeat of such incidents in the future.

