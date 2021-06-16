Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole may have gone through hell and back, but their dispute appears to be far from over.

NXT General Manager William Regal knows it, too, prompting him to schedule a bout between O'Reilly and Cole for the NXT Great American Bash on Tuesday, July 6.

The former Undisputed ERA allies and best friends decimated each other in a barbaric Unsanctioned Match this past April at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Though O'Reilly outlasted Cole in the war of attrition, the tension between the two is anything but gone.

Through their mutual hate. they may have even cost each other a chance to win the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

O'Reilly caught Cole in a heel hook, but his fixation left him vulnerable to Karrion Kross' Kross Jacket, allowing Kross to retain the title in the Fatal 5-Way Match.

Unlike their previous encounter, Regal has stipulated this would be a "straight-up wrestling match."

Will the result be the same as their brutal Unsanctioned bout? Or will Cole's Last Shot also give him the last laugh?

Find out at NXT's Great American Bash on Wednesday, July 7 at 1am live in the UK on BT Sport

