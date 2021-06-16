Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Challenges have been revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Season 7 is motoring along nicely and as we find ourselves in week two of Epic Games' latest batch of new content.

After Primal drew to a close, the invasion of aliens swamped the island of Apollo as the world was provided with an intergalactic edge that the gaming community have thoroughly enjoyed so far.

Titled "Invasion", the map is littered with flying saucers and innovated weapons with lasers as the mysterious alien army, commanded by Doctor Slone, is looking to take control of the island.

To combat this, gamers have been provided with challenges to deter the spread of outer-space activity. While last week we saw quests relating to weaponry and damage dealt. Epic have provided a different flavour this time around.

Here is everything you need to know regarding Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Challenges:

Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Challenges

Epic Challenges

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7) - 30,000 XP

Explosive damage to opponents or structures (500) - 30,000 XP

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2) - 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment at satellite stations (15) - 30,000 XP

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner (1) - 30,000 XP

Visit different named locations in a single match (5) - 30,000 XP

Enter a UFO (1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods (1) - 45,000 XP

Step onto a body scanner (1) - 30,000 XP

Converse with Rich Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces (3) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with 10 tech weapons (200) - 30,000 XP

Damage an 10 guard (1) - 30,000 XP

Release Date



The challenges listed above will go live on Thursday 17th June 2021 and will be reset after seven days at 3 pm BST.

