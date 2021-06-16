Lewis Hamilton has ruled himself out from undertaking a career in politics after he's finished his Formula 1 career.

The seven-time world champion has full focus on trying to make history this season as he aims for an eighth crown, though Max Verstappen is going to be determined to try and stop him.

Indeed, it's clear that the Briton has a real fight on there but that's not the only thing he's been standing up against in recent years, with him one of the real drivers for change and improved inclusivity in the sport.

Certainly, social and racial justice are matters that are close to Hamilton and he's been relentless in keeping it on the agenda both in Formula 1 and in the wider world, prompting a question in a recent interview as to whether a career in politics would interest him once he steps down from motor racing.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, however, it's clear that particular route doesn't appeal - not that that'll stop him from pressing on and trying to make positive changes.

"No! I'm not good at politics," Hamilton responded.

"I'm just trying to make my contribution, to find a way to get messages across [and] to make sure my five-year-old nephew, and those of his generation, don't live what we have. May they find a more open world."

