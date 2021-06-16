Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The first round of Euro 2020 fixtures are now done and dusted.

All 24 teams have got their campaigns under way and provided an insight into what their credentials are in the coming weeks.

We've seen excellent performances from France, England and Italy and we're still waiting to see our first major upset of the competition.

Ahead of the second round of matches, Sofascore have published their Team of the Week following the conclusion of matchday one so to speak.

Using their statistical algorithms to rank players based on a broad variety of metrics, Sofascore's XI includes a number of high-profile omissions.

There's no place for Kalvin Phillips, otherwise known as the Yorkshire Pirlo, Paul Pogba or Cristiano Ronaldo despite their displays against Croatia, Germany and Hungary respectively.

But who did make the cut?

Take a look below:

GK: Lukas Hradecky

Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg's penalty to keep his sheet clean during a 1-0 win over Denmark on Saturday.

RB: Nelson Semedo

Having completed seven tackles and won 11 of his 13 ground duels against Hungary, Nelson Semedo earned the highest ranking of any Portugal player (8.1).

CB: David Alaba

David Alaba was Austria's highest rated player in the 3-1 win over North Macedonia in what was a domineering display from the soon-to-be Real Madrid man.

Did Rüdiger bite Pogba? France 1-0 Germany Match Highlights Euro 2020

CB: Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar has sculpted his career in the game as a colossal centre-back but he displayed another side to his game with an instinctive volleyed finish to clinch a vital 2-1 win for Slovakia in their opener against Poland.

LB: Andrew Robertson

Scotland were unfortunate to lose 2-0 against the Czech Republic on matchday one.

They put in a decent performance and Andrew Robertson was at the heart of everything positive they did, setting the tone with his lung-bursting overlaps and diligence in retrieving possession.



RM: Thomas Meunier

Thomas Meunier came off the bench to replace the injured Timothy Castagne in the first-half against Russia and may well keep his place for the remainder of the tournament based on his all-action display at wing-back.

CM: Jorginho

Many have doubted Jorginho's ability since he joined Chelsea from Napoli but his stock has risen dramatically in the 2020/21 season, particularly since Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea.

He transferred his excellent domestic form into a majestic display in Italy's 3-0 win over Turkey, dancing around the bewildered opposition and dictating the play with ease from the centre of the park.

CM: Marcel Sabitzer

So much of Austria's hope at the Euros rests on Marcel Sabitzer's shoulders and it was easy to see why against North Macedonia.

The all-action RB Leipzig star was in menacing form and provided an outrageous assist with a darting cross for Stefan Lainer in the 18th minute to help Austria claim their first ever win at a European Championships.

LM: Jordi Alba

Spain were unable to break Sweden down as the two played out a 0-0 draw on matchday one, but Alba earned a rating of 8.1 after completing 109 of his 121 passes.

That Alba and Meunier have earned selection as wide midfielders rather than full-backs perhaps suggests that traditional wide men underperformed from a statistical standpoint.

CF: Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile showcased his poacher's instinct to gobble up Italy's second goal of the tournament against Turkey and looked sharp throughout at the spearhead of the attack.

CF: Patrik Schick

Arguably the display of the Euros so far belongs to Patrik Schick, who scored two beauties in Czech Republic's 2-0 win over Scotland.

His first was a powering header taken straight from a bygone era while his second was a otherworldly strike of pure artistry.

Schick spotted David Marshall off his line as he collected the ball just inside Scotland's half and, against all the odds, he whipped a curveball from the best part of 55-yards into the back of the net.

It'll take something genius to top Schick's firm Goal of the Tournament winner.

