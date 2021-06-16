West Bromwich Albion manager news: 55-year-old emerges as key contender for vacancy

Following a woeful 2020/21 campaign which culminated in relegation to the Championship, West Bromwich Albion were forced to launch a hunt for a new manager after Sam Allardyce decided to call time on his brief stint at the Hawthorns.

Over the past few weeks, a plethora of names have been linked with this particular vacancy but the Baggies have yet to make an appointment.

Earlier this month, a move for Chris Wilder was vetoed by owner Lai Guochuan whilst an approach for David Wagner was unsuccessful as the former Huddersfield Town boss opted to become the manager of BSC Young Boys.

After being touted as a possible successor to Allardyce, Michael Appleton recently revealed that he is set to stay at Lincoln City.

With Frank Lampard and Roy Hodgson both out of the running, West Brom are no closer to bringing this particular saga to an end despite reportedly holding talks with Derek McInnes.

In a fresh update concerning their search, the Baggies are now targeting an individual who is currently working in China.

According to TEAMtalk, Henan Songshan Longmen (previously known as Henan Jianye) manager Javier Pereira is in contention to take charge of West Brom next season.

However, the Baggies could face a battle on their hands as Fulham are also eyeing up the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Scott Parker who has been heavily linked with a move to AFC Bournemouth.

Pereira was reportedly on the short-list for the Sheffield United job but missed out on the vacancy to Slavisa Jokanovic.

No stranger to English football, the 55-year-old previously worked as an assistant manager at Fulham for four years before moving to China.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Pereira managed to help Henan Songshan Longmen avoid relegation from the Chinese Super League last season, it would be a risk by West Brom if they are indeed looking into the possibility appointing him as their new boss.

Yet to manage a club in this country, there is no guarantee that the former Alaves boss will be able to guide the Baggies into a new dawn as the Championship is famed for its competitiveness.

In order for West Brom to emerge as contenders for promotion next season, it could be argued that they need to draft in an individual who has a fantastic track-record of achieving success at this level.

Therefore, instead of focusing on a move for Pereira, the Baggies may find it more beneficial to look elsewhere in their search for a manager.

