Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury has claimed that he will "run over" Deontay Wilder when the two face off next month.

The two are scheduled to fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada for the WBC Heavyweight title.

Fury and Wilder have locked horns twice with the first bout ending in a draw while the latter comprehensively won the second last year via a technical knockout in the seventh round, handing The Bronze Bomber his first defeat.

The two met at a press conference yesterday and had a long stare fest for over 5-and-a-half minutes which ended after Wilder walked away.

Fury did almost all of the talking during the press conference and went on to say that his opponent won't even last until the seventh round. As quoted by Sky Sports, The Gypsy King said:

"I gave my game plan away the last time because he wasn't good enough to do anything about it. I'll do the same thing this time.

"Wilder is a one-trick pony. What I'll do this time? I'll run him over like I'm an 18-wheeler. I guarantee he does not go past where he did before [the seventh round].

"Before, I only had five or six weeks practicing what to do to him. This time, I've had 18 months. I'm building my weight up, trying to get up to 300lbs, because I'm looking for a big knockout straight away.

I don't believe he's mentally, physically or emotionally involved. He's doing this for the wrong reasons and, when people do that, they wind up getting hurt."

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location Stats And More

The third fight between Wilder and Fury is a highly anticipated clash and after yesterday's press conference, it's fair to say that fans are even more excited.

1 of 15 Who is this heavyweight boxer? Oleksandr Usyk Ruslan Chigaev Alexander Povetkin Kubrat Pulev

The Bronze Bomber will be eager to avenge last year's fight and hand Fury his first defeat.

However, as Fury mentioned, he has had a lot of time to train and prepare himself for the bout and given how dominant he was last year, it certainly won't be easy to beat him.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see who prevails when the two lock horns on July 24.

News Now - Sport News