Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk could meet in an immediate rematch regardless of who wins their heavyweight title fight, the Briton's promoter Eddie Hearn has said.

Heavyweight world titleholder Joshua was all set to face fellow champion Tyson Fury in a Battle of Britain for all four major heavyweight titles this summer in what would have been the biggest fight in British boxing history.

But those plans soon came crashing down above their heads when it was reported that an American court had ordered The Gypsy King to honour his rematch clause with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs), 31, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs), 34, of Simferopol, Ukraine, will most likely meet for the first time in September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and Hearn has revealed that there is a rematch clause written into their contracts.

While this may raise a few eyebrows, Hearn insists that this is merely standard procedure, and that if Usyk wins the first fight, he is the one who stands to gain the most financially.

"There will be a clause. All the terms are agreed and that was a prior term," Hearn said to Boxing Social. "When you talk about a rematch clause, it's also the biggest fight that fighter could have.

"Sometimes people think, 'that's a bad thing'. It's actually sometimes a good thing.

"Andy Ruiz ended up getting quite a lot of money for his rematch, but it's a massive opportunity.

"If Oleksandr Usyk wins, he then makes an absolute fortune to fight AJ again."

Both fighters have expressed a willingness to fight each other, and Hearn believes it is only a matter of time until an announcement is made, thanks to his tight working relationship with Usyk's management company, K2 Promotions.

"I think there are no issues with the fight and it is the one you will see next," he added. "AJ knows how good Usyk is but AJ wants to do a job on him but he also knows people are unsure about him winning the fight, and I think he likes that.

"He has done four weeks of southpaw sparring up in Sheffield and he is gearing himself up for a big fight.

"We just hope that everywhere is open because we want to do 60-70,000 at Spurs. It would still be viable but it would affect how much they make."

In the case of Fury, Hearn is still hopeful that the fight will take place before the end of the year.

He continued: "AJ, in his head, probably thinks the fight will never happen. I would like to be more hopeful and I think it will happen.

"If AJ knocks out Usyk and Fury knocks out Wilder then, in four months' time, we are talking about an even bigger fight."

