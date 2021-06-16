Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We haven't seen John Cena in WWE since he lost to Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 back in April 2020, but the 16-time World Champion has seemingly confirmed that he'll be returning to the company soon.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet ahead of the launch of Fast & Furious 9, Cena said that he will be returning to WWE, telling Van Vliet that he was "absolutely correct" when he said that it's just a matter of when John Cena returns to the company, not if.

“I very much look forward to wearing Jorts again. It’s been too long" Cena told Van Vliet.

The host then asked if it was a matter of when, not if, Cena will be back, to which the Hollywood star replied “You’re absolutely correct.”

WWE has yet to confirm that John Cena will be returning to television anytime soon, but with the return of fans right around the corner, it's not out of the realm of possibility to think that Vince McMahon will be turning to his biggest stars once again.

John Cena was unable to make WrestleMania this year due to his other commitments, but with the filming for his Peacemaker show set to conclude on July 6, the door has been opened for Cena to make his way back to the company.

Reports have suggested that WWE is hoping for a huge main event at SummerSlam on August 21 between Roman Reigns and John Cena, potentially spoiling the match that WWE is hoping to have Cena back for.

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena also spoke about the possibility of him turning heel, suggesting that it was more likely now that Roman Reigns has established himself as one of the company's top stars.

We can't wait to potentially see John Cena back inside a WWE ring, potentially for a mouth-watering showdown with Roman Reigns.

