Austrian Grand Prix 2021: Dates, Tickets, Updates, Schedule, How to Watch, Results And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Round nine of this year's Formula 1 world championship takes place at the Red Bull ring with the second of two Grands Prix to be held in Spielberg going under the name of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Thanks to the Canadian and then Turkish Grands Prix being cancelled, we once again have back-to-back races in Austria as we did in 2020, with them forming a triple-header with the French Grand Prix as June changes into July this summer.

Indeed, the Austrian Grand Prix will prove to be the final race of the trio and, here, we're taking a look at all the important info...

Dates

The Austrian Grand Prix will be held over the first weekend of July with it the third in a triple-header of Formula 1 races. Specifically, the dates are 2nd July to 4th July.

Tickets

Tickets for the Austrian Grand Prix can be found here, with various packages on offer.

The government guidance from the United Kingdom advises British people to only make essential trips to the country.

Updates

The Austrian Grand Prix is currently good to go ahead in its early July spot.

Should the event be cancelled late on thanks to the pandemic, this section will be updated but it's so far so good for us to go racing at the Red Bull Ring.

Schedule

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend will follow the below schedule (all times BST:)

Practice 1 - Friday, 2nd July, 10:30am

Practice 2 - Friday, 2nd July, 2pm

Practice 3 - Saturday, 3rd July, 11am

Qualifying - Saturday, 3rd July, 2pm

Race - Sunday, 4th July, 2pm

How to watch

You can watch the Austrian Grand Prix and every other race, qualifying and practice session this season, live and exclusively on Sky Sports F1.

Channel 4 will also show highlights of qualifying and the Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday evening respectively.

Results

The results from all sessions, including practice, qualifying and the race will appear here once completed.

You can find more Formula 1 news, standings and results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News