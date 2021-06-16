The British tennis season saw the return of one of its quintessential features this week.

Andy Murray had to wipe away the tears after recording his first victory in the UK since 2018.

The former world No. 1 brushed aside Benoit Paire 6-3 6-2 in the round of 32 of the Queen’s Club Championship.

On a hot summer’s day in June, Murray would have definitely been challenged, but the 34-year-old put on a resilient performance to seal a victory the three-time Grand Slam winner has been longing for.

The Scots’ raw emotion was evident throughout the game and also during the post-match interview, where he spoke about his ongoing struggles since undergoing hip-saving surgery in January 2019.

An emotional Murray told the media: “I’m always sort of telling myself - and maybe it’s not the best mindset - each match could be my last one that I play now.

“I want to make the most of every match that I play and each tournament that I get the chance to compete in.

“I felt nervous this morning. I was excited as well.

“There are doubts obviously before going out there but pretty much as soon as the first few games were played, the focus becomes less about your body and hip and more about the match.

“You have to remind yourself in those moments to trust yourself.

“I’m really proud of what my attitude has been like in terms of feeling the various setbacks and everything.

“Grass is a very natural surface for me. It’s one I feel very comfortable on.

“The build-up to it, there was obviously nerves. I was laughing to myself. I went to the bathroom like half an hour before the match - probably like the fourth time I had been in about 45 minutes!”

Despite his injury struggles, Murray played intense, eye-catching tennis and looks geared up for the round of 16, where he will take on the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Matteo Berrettini.

If he progresses to the quarterfinals, he could face his compatriot Dan Evans, who is the No. 6 seed at Queen’s this year.

With Wimbledon be-all and end-all for Murray this year, all eyes will be on the Scotsman as he continues his rejuvenation on the court.

