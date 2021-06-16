Everton's next manager: Contact made with former Tottenham target

Everton have reached out to Antonio Conte about the possibility of him becoming their next manager, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Everton's manager search?

It was reported over the weekend that Everton were close to appointing former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as the man to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the Goodison Park dugout. However, it has now been claimed that a deal between the two parties is yet to be agreed, and that Nuno wanting to bring a large group of coaching staff with him remains a stumbling block in negotiations.

Therefore, the club's hierarchy are believed to be keeping their options open for the moment, and they have identified Conte as a potential alternative to Nuno if discussions with the Portuguese coach do not work out.

Has Conte been linked with another Premier League club recently?

The 51-year-old was targeted by Tottenham at the start of the month, who wanted the Italian to succeed Jose Mourinho.

The north London club were reportedly confident of landing the former Chelsea manager at one stage, but talks eventually broke down, with Conte revealing that he knocked the job back due to not being convinced by Spurs' project moving forwards.

How did Conte fare in 2020/21?

Conte's latest managerial role was at Inter Milan, whom he coached between 2019 and 2021. This season did not start particularly well for the team as they were knocked out of the Champions League before Christmas, and were trailing bitter rivals AC Milan heading into the winter break.

However, the Nerazzurri came storming back in 2021, as they won their first league title in 11 years, finishing 12 points clear of the chasing pack after losing just three matches all year.

Conte still had a year remaining on his contract, but decided to walk away from the club last month after Inter chairman Steven Zhang reportedly told him that Inter needed to sell some of their players this summer to balance the books.

1 of 15 Which Everton manager signed Richarlison? Carlo Ancelotti David Moyes Marco Silva Ronald Koeman

Would Conte be an even more exciting appointment for Everton than Ancelotti was?

When Everton brought in Carlo Ancelotti back in December 2019, it looked like a dream appointment for the Toffees. The club were getting a manager who had won major trophies in all five major European leagues, and was a three-time Champions League winner.

However, he arrived on Merseyside aged 60, and it could be argued that the best years of his coaching career are behind him. That's certainly not the case with Conte.

He is only in his early 50s, and appears to be at his absolute peak as a coach. Conte has won five league titles in the last decade - a record made even more remarkable by the fact that he spent two years managing at international level with Italy.

Conte has won the title within his first two seasons at all of his last three clubs and each time implemented a three-at-the-back system that has instantly improved the team - something Everton already have some of the key personnel for having used three or five-man defences on seven occasions in the Premier League this season.

This indicates that he does not accept mediocrity, and if he did move to Everton he would do everything in his power to push the side up the table as quickly as possible following their mid-table finish in 2020/21.

Conte's determination to get the best out his team should go down well with the Everton faithful, and could make him an even more exciting appointment than Ancelotti was 18 months ago.

