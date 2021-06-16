British Grand Prix 2021: Dates, Tickets, News, Schedule, How to Watch, Results And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Round ten of this year's Formula 1 world championship takes place at the Silverstone with the British Grand Prix.

One of the most famous events in the motorsport calendar, the British Grand Prix is always an iconic fixture on the F1 schedule, and this year should be as dramatic as ever as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continue their title fight.

Indeed, the British Grand Prix is always a highlight of the sporting summer here in this country and so, here, we're taking a look at all the important info for the race weekend...

Dates

The British Grand Prix will be held over the weekend of July 16th to 18th, we'll just have to wait and see if we get incredible sunshine or torrential rain!

Tickets

Tickets for the British Grand Prix can be found here, with various packages on offer.

Updates

The British Grand Prix is currently good to go ahead in its July spot, and there remains hope that a capacity crowd will be able to attend the race.

Boris Johnson's extension of covid restrictions now means the race falls just before July 19th.

However, talks are underway over using the race weekend as a test event and the circuit remains hopeful that the race will be held in front of packed grandstands - fingers crossed!

Schedule

The British Grand Prix weekend will follow the below schedule, with it the first-ever F1 race to see sprint qualifying introduced (all times BST:)

Practice 1 - Friday, 16th July, 2:30pm

Qualifying - Friday, 16th July, 6pm

Practice 2 - Saturday, 17th July, 12pm

Sprint Qualifying - Saturday, 17th July, 4:30pm

Race - Sunday, 18th July, 3pm

How to watch

You can watch the British Grand Prix and every other race, qualifying and practice session this season, live on Sky Sports F1.

Channel 4 will also live coverage across the entire weekend.

Results

The results from all sessions, including practice, qualifying and the race will appear here once completed.

You can find more Formula 1, standings and results right here at GiveMeSport.

