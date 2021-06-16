WWE: The top 5 moments from Bayley's career so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As Davina Rose, aka Bayley, celebrates her 32nd birthday today, GiveMeSport Women takes a look back through her career so far.

Here's the star's top five wrestling moments...

NXT Women's Champion

Bayley tried on several occasions to capture the NXT Women's Champion status but was always pipped at the last hurdle.

However, her time finally came in 2015, where she would go on to lift the title after defeating Sasha Banks at the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event. Banks, who was the reigning champion, was the favourite to retain her crown, with papers describing Bayley as the "lovable ... ultimate underdog."

Bayley had to defeat the likes of Becky Lynch to get her shot at challenging for the NXT title, but her underdog status worked in her favour and she won the title for the first time.

RAW Women's Champion

Just one month after making her WWE debut in 2016, Bayley appeared on RAW's main roster for the first time.

Like her build-up towards the NXT title, the 32-year-old had to jump a few hurdles to get her hands on the belt. Reigning RAW champion Charlotte Flair was not giving up without a fight and snubbed Bayley of her chance to take the glory on several occasions.

However, the underdog's time finally came in February 2017. In a thrilling match between Bayley and Flair, the California-born fighter pinned The Queen to snatch her title, which she retained at the Fastlane pay-per-view and WrestleMania 33 events.

Bayley held the title for 76 days before she was eventually defeated by Alexa Bliss during the Payback PPV.

Defeating Charlotte Flair

To defeat Charlotte Flair is one achievement, but to take her title is a huge career moment for any wrestler.

The Queen is one of the best in the business and her well-known fiery attitude often pins her as the nailed-on favourite. However, Bayley came along to upset the apple cart on more than one occasion.

Not only did Bayley defeat Flair to be crowned the new RAW Women's Champion, but she also handed The Queen her first ever PPV loss. During the 2017 Fastlane event, Bayley retained her title and broke Flair's impressive pay-per-view winning record.

Sasha Banks friendship

Over the years, Bayley has developed a strong friendship with Sasha Banks. It hasn't been all smooth sailing for the two, but they've achieved a lot together.

Evolution, the first all women's pay-per-view, took place in October 2018 and both Bayley and Banks were named amongst the competitors. They featured alongside Natalya on the night of the PPV event, where they defeated The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan).

The duo also won the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

SmackDown Women's Champion and Grand Slam

During a Superstar Shake-up from WWE, Bayley was drafted to SmackDown, where she would go on to make history.

Thanks to another win over Charlotte Flair, Bayley became the new SmackDown Women's Champion and in turn, the first woman in history to win a WWE Grand Slam. Her title-winning fights in NXT, RAW, SmackDown and the WWE tag team championship wrote her name in the history books as she continues to be regarded as one the best female wrestlers in the sport.

