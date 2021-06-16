Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Errol Spence Jr has backed his friend and fellow American Deontay Wilder to beat Tyson Fury.

Fury and Wilder will settle the score in a re-run of their two instant classics when they meet again on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two rivals fought for the second time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in February 2020, where the Gypsy King gave the Bronze Bomber a savage beating before dropping him twice -- the second coming in the fifth round after a swift combination was followed by a crunching body shot that sent Wilder to the canvas.

But despite the decisive result, boxing pundits are divided over who will be crowned the WBC heavyweight champion once the two enter the squared circle.

Welterweight king Spence Jr has waded into the debate and has backed Wilder to shock the world by defeating Fury - a prediction backed by Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel.

“I’m rolling with Deontay. How can I roll with a dude across the pond?” Spence said to Barbershop Conversations (via RingNews24). “I’ve been watching Deontay’s videos and he’s been looking sharp. Now he’s throwing combinations to the body.

“He has somebody his height. Hooks to the body. Hooks to the head. 1-2-3’s and things like that. Uppercuts. A lot of things that he was missing."

“A lot of times he was just a 1-2 fighter. It’ll be good to see him able to switch things up. I’m hoping Deontay Wilder gets his payback and just dues."

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

“It looks like he’s been training hard and staying focused and getting in shape," he added. "I wish him the best. I hope he gets the big knockout.

"I heard him saying he’s going for the kill."

“I’m always rooting for Deontay, especially against a guy from across the pond. I don’t see how other people go for another countryman.

"I don’t get it, because at the end of the day Tyson Fury is going for his guys. He’s not going to be for the American fighter.

“I feel that should be the same way with us but it’s never like that. Americans don’t rock with Americans. It’s backward for Americans.”

1 of 20 The Ultimate Deontay Wilder Quiz: Where was Deontay Wilder born? Birmingham Dauphin Island Tuscaloosa Orange Beach

But Fury's best friend Isaac Lowe believes Fury's fighting style will ultimately prove to be too much for Wilder to combat.

He said: "I don't see it going past five or six rounds. I really, really don't. I've said it to everybody.

"I think Tyson will have him out of there in the first six rounds. He'll hurt him, I think he'll pounce on him, and then he'll put him away.

"I honestly think it's one of Tyson's easiest fights. Don't get me wrong, it's heavyweight boxing, one punch can change everything, but all Tyson has to do is keep switched on and stay focused.

"He's in the best shape of his life and I can see him giving Wilder a bad beating."

Read more: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Tyson Fury shares his thoughts

News Now - Sport News