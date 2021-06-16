Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Download size revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 is on the verge of being released and more information has been released by Treyarch.

Following the official reveal at E3 2021, the gaming community are getting excited regarding some of the new content that the game's developers will be dropping in.

From what we have seen, there is a nostalgic approach to the latest update - with some classic maps such as Hijacked and Amsterdam making a return with some tactical gameplay scenarios, rather than the conventional Team Deathmatch lobbies.

With new weapons and operators also being brought to the virtual frontline, this means that gamers will pay the price as far as system storage is concerned.

Typically, new seasons within Cold War or Warzone tend to be seismic, but Season 4 is projected to be even larger which will be enough to make some players wince.

Here is everything you need to know regarding the download sizes for Black Ops Cold War Season 4:

Season 4 Download Size

Here are the following capacities required for each platform to download:

PlayStation 5: 30 GB

Xbox Series X/S: 31 GB

PC: 21.6 GB ( 30.7 GB with HD Pack included)

( with HD Pack included) PS4: 15.5 GB

Xbox One: 17.7 GB

While this may seem like a lot for last-gen players, you will only need to download the relevant update, whether you only play Warzone or Black Ops Cold War. If you play both, well, it might be worth considering an external hard drive if you are struggling to cram in all your games onto your system.

That being said, we expect PS5 consoles to have some form of expansion options in the near future. So watch this space.

