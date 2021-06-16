Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

VAR hasn't exactly been a popular initiative in the eyes of football fans.

While everyone is behind the idea of woefully offside goals being ruled out and stonewall penalties being awarded, supporters couldn't have foreseen how messy the process would prove to be.

For every decision where VAR proves its worth with an error-averting observation, it produces a hair-splitting offside decision or brutal handball verdict that has fans rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

Controversy around VAR

Well, at least that's how it feels in the Premier League because it's important to remember that VAR isn't executed in the same way for every competition and nation it's deployed in.

Fans have long pointed out that the Premier League has a particularly frustrating application of the technology and it's an argument that has been amplified by this summer's Euro 2020.

We don't want to get ahead of ourselves seeing as we're less than a week into the tournament, but there's no denying that UEFA's deployment of VAR has felt seamless and unobtrusive.

France 1-0 Germany Match Highlights (Football Terrace)

VAR's application at Euro 2020

In fact, it's easy to forget just how large of a role that VAR has played in the action so far because it's bloodless usage has skipped a lot of the controversy that we see in England's top-flight.

There's no fretting over offside lines that inevitably spark controversy on social media and referees are being encouraged to use the pitchside monitor as much as possible for VAR-related decisions.

All in all, it's making for a far more pleasant VAR experience that could change the minds of some of its biggest critics and that appears to be the case with Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

Neville takes to Twitter

The ITV pundit is never afraid to share his opinions on footballing matters, often communicating them in fantastically eloquent fashion and regularly earning the support of Premier League fans.

And that couldn't have been truer than when Neville decided to tweet about VAR at Euro 2020 on Tuesday night, earning himself over 6,000 retweets and 77,000 'likes' at the time of writing.

Neville wrote: "The Premier Leagues use of VAR has made me doubt it. Watching this tournament makes me realise we’ve overcomplicated it, mis-used it and thought we knew better than tournaments and countries that had used it before us. Used correctly It can work and not intrude on the game!"

Bang on the money

Isn't that just the truth?

It feels as though most fans are in complete agreement with the premise of VAR, but have simply been frustrated with its application, which has been particularly clunky in the Premier League.

And it's clear that Neville isn't alone in preferring the Euro 2020 approach based on the response to his tweet with former England teammate Peter Crouch even chipping in by replying: "Spot on."

Hopefully that continues to be the case throughout the summer because nobody wants VAR to prove the deciding factor at Euro 2020; they just want it to iron out any potential officiating clangers.

Oh, and they also want the Premier League to take a leaf out of the Euros' book. Pretty please.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News