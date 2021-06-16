Wimbledon: Can you answer these 15 questions to prove you're the ultimate fan?

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and remains the only grass-court major on the professional circuit.

Famous for its dress code and strawberries with cream, the tournament has become iconic across the world and is generally regarded as the most prestigious competition in the sport.

Last year’s tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this season’s Championships are set to go ahead uninterrupted. Fans will also be permitted again, with both singles finals at maximum capacity.

Serena Williams will bid for her eighth Wimbledon title and a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. It’s been four years since her last major triumph, but the US star has been dominant on grass over the years and has reached four of the last five finals at the tournament.

British number one Johanna Konta will be aiming to follow up her win at the Nottingham Open recently by putting together a run this year. The 30-year-old reached the semi-finals back in 2017 but has struggled with injuries in recent times.

This year’s wildcards have also been confirmed. Five-time winner Venus Williams has been awarded one of the vacant spots in the draw, as have Brits Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Francesca Jones and Samantha Murray Sharan.

The beauty of Wimbledon is its ability to generate so many memorable stories. In the past, there’s been historic upsets, record-breaking matches and the emergence of a number of future legends.

