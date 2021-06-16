Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Hoops weighing up swoop for Moses Odubajo

Queens Park Rangers have made a brisk start to the summer transfer window by drafting in a number of fresh faces as manager Mark Warburton looks to assemble a team which is capable of pushing on in the Championship.

After recently sealing permanent deals for Jordy de Wijs, Charlie Austin and Sam Field, the Hoops secured the services of Andre Dozzell yesterday for an undisclosed fee from Ipswich Town.

The midfielder signed a three-year deal with the Hoops which includes an option to extend his stay until 2025.

Not content with making four additions to his squad, Warburton has now been linked with a move for a player that he has previously worked with during his time in charge of Brentford.

According to talkSPORT, the Hoops have identified Moses Odubajo as a possible signing this summer.

The 27-year-old is set to become a free-agent later this month after Sheffield Wednesday refused to offer him fresh terms following their relegation to League One earlier this year.

It is understood that Odubajo could be handed the opportunity to impress Warburton in pre-season.

Whilst QPR are currently able to call upon Osman Kakay, they may be in the market for a new right-back as Todd Kane has recently fallen out of favour and thus could be allowed to leave the club in the coming months.

During the previous campaign, Odubajo started 15 of Wednesday's opening 23 league fixtures before suffering a serious hamstring injury in January which forced him to watch on from the sidelines as his club failed to avoid the drop.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a shrewd signing by QPR as Odubajo possesses a wealth of experience at Championship level which he could use to his advantage next season.

Having made 157 appearances in this division during his career, the full-back knows exactly what it takes to succeed and thus it wouldn't be at all surprising if he ends up helping the Hoops launch a push for a top-six finish next season.

Whilst Odubajo's lack of consistency during the previous campaign resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.54, he could potentially thrive under the guidance of Warburton having previously enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Hoops boss at Brentford.

Providing that the former Hull City man is able to prove to QPR that his injury issues are a thing of the past, the club ought to consider offering him a deal as this would be a cost-efficient signing.

