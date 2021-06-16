Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: What date is the fight?

Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson will be facing each other in the boxing ring and we have all the details you need to know around the date of the fight.

The two former Strongman Champions have had a lot of disputes and have decided to settle their feud in the ring.

Despite them not having a lot of boxing experience, they are putting in a lot of training and work to make sure they put on a good fight.

With their strength as well, we are sure to be in for great entertainment when the two come to blows as they both certainly fall into the heavyweight category.

What date is the Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson Fight?

Hall will fight Bjornsson on the 18th September 2021 and there will also be many other boxers on the undercard.

It has already been revealed that the two will be fighting later this year and will meet in the ring at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It is very hard to decide the outcome of this bout as Bjornsson has only had one other professional fight and has lost it, while Hall is yet to have a professional fight.

This has also been a hard one for the bookies to predict, with most betting markets placing their odds as the same.

It will also be even as the fight is on neutral ground, but it will probably be quite likely that Hall will have more support as he is from Britain.

When we have more details surrounding the fight, we will provide you with all the information you need to know.

Despite the fight not arriving until September, there is a lot of excitement and anticipation building for the event as the two are huge names in the World of Strongmen and broke many records between them.

This has seen many from both the world of weightlifting as well as boxing intrigued for the fight to happen.

