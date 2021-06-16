Watford transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Hornets' pursuit of Maxwel Cornet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With a return to the Premier League on the horizon, Watford have already made a brisk start to their preparations for the upcoming campaign by securing the services of five players.

Mattie Pollock, Kwadwo Baah, Imran Louza and Ashley Fletcher have all been drafted in by the Hornets as manager Xisco Munoz looks to assemble a squad which is capable of competing at the highest level.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose completed a move to Vicarage Road this morning whilst another full-back has recently been linked with Watford.

A report from Sky Sports yesterday suggested that the Hornets were in talks with Lyon over a switch for Maxwel Cornet who was previously linked with the club in 2019.

However, in a fresh update regarding this particular pursuit, it has been revealed that Watford will not be securing a deal for the Ivory Coast international this summer.

According to the Watford Observer, Cornet is not on the club's short-list of targets due to the fact that have sealed a move for Rose.

The full-back could potentially still be in line to join an English club this summer as Leeds United are thought to be tracking him.

However, as per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Whites will reportedly have to match Lyon's £20m valuation in order to seal a deal.

Whilst Watford already have a host of players at their disposal who know exactly what it takes to compete in the Premier League, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Munoz continues to add to his squad between now and August.

A positive start to the 2021/22 campaign could allow the Hornets to make considerable strides in their goal to establish themselves a mainstay at this level.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas there is no doubting Cornet's talent, it could be argued that Watford would have been taking a major risk by splashing £20m on him this summer as he has yet to play in the Premier League.

Furthermore, when you consider that the 24-year-old would have been competing with the likes of Adam Masina and Rose for a starting role in the Hornets' starting eleven, he may have found it difficult to overtake this particular duo in the pecking order at Vicarage Road.

With Watford no longer in the running for Cornet's signature, it will be intriguing to see whether they decide to make any further adjustments to their defensive set-up.

By nailing his recruitment this summer, Munoz will have a great chance of guiding his side to a relative amount of success in the top-flight next season.

