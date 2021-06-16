Man Utd transfers: Journalist explains what could be holding up Jadon Sancho deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football correspondent Dean Smith has claimed that there is some uncertainty at Manchester United at the moment as to how much money the club has to spend on transfers this summer, which could be holding up their move to sign Jadon Sancho.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sancho?

It was reported on Friday that United have been in discussions with Borussia Dortmund about bringing Sancho to Old Trafford in the current transfer window after failing to land the winger last year.

However, it is understood that the two sides are currently £11m apart in their valuations of the player, with the Red Devils believed to be willing to pay £75m plus add-ons, while Dortmund want £86m followed by add-ons down the line.

This means that an agreement has not been reached yet, with negotiations between the two parties set to continue.

What did Smith say about United?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Smith explained that he does not think United know what their transfer budget is right now, and this could potentially be affecting their ability to get the Sancho deal across the line.

Smith said: "From what I’m told, there isn’t a clear idea of what the whole budget is for this window. I think that’s partly why the Sancho deal is taking a little long to know exactly how far they can go and where they are at, because they want to be sure that, ‘how do we also take care of midfield, what are we doing at centre-back, what do we do about Kieran Trippier?’

"So, if there’s three or four areas of the field that you are looking at you want to know what your overall budget is, and as I understand it, that isn’t really known at this point."

Who else are United linked with this summer?

As Smith alludes to, Sancho is far from the only target that United are interested in this summer.

The club have also been linked with England full-back Kieran Trippier, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, while PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas has also emerged as a potential option in between the sticks.

This suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to make a number of big signings this summer, but he might not get to push ahead with these moves until United decide exactly how much they want to spend in the transfer market.

Are United in danger of missing out on Sancho again?

The 13-time Premier League winners are reportedly still confident of signing Sancho ahead of the 2021/22 season, having agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old.

Yet it remains a possibility that they could miss out on the forward again for the second year in a row. There are still almost two months until next season gets underway, so United still have time on their side, but it could be a concern for their supporters that the club may not have decided on their budget for this summer, and this level of disorganisation behind the scenes could prove costly when it comes to getting signings wrapped up.

United have missed the boat with Sancho before, and if they don't get their act together quickly, the same thing could happen again.

