We are just over a month away from Tyson Fury’s highly anticipated trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.

Following a draw and a defeat, Wilder will have his sights set on victory as he continues preparations for his first match since losing to Fury back in February 2020.

While Fury looked set to fight Anthony Joshua later this summer, Wilder went through the court of arbitration to force a third fight against Fury as well as one last chance to take down his heavyweight rival.

As the pair continue to train for fight day on July 24, former WBC cruiserweight title winner Tony Bellew spoke out on how he believes Wilder is not well-rounded enough to beat Fury.

Bellew told talkSPORT: “He’s always going to be that dangerous one-punch hitter. You can’t teach an old dog new tricks is a very old saying, but you can in boxing to a certain extent if someone has the technical ability to change, but this boy hasn’t I’m sorry to say.

“He’s amazingly powerful with one shot. He has a massive right hand. That’s not ever going to change. His footwork is horrendous. His judgment of distance is even worse. And now that he’s been found out that he doesn’t like taking it on the backfoot, he’s even more vulnerable.

“Everyone will be eager to see how badly damaged Deontay Wilder is and if he has anything left. For me, to be honest, I just think it’s a routine performance for Tyson Fury.

“He goes in, puts the pressure on again and he boxes like he did in the rematch. It was a Klitschko-esque performance in the Wilder rematch.

“He gets in close, he leans on him, pushing him back all the time using his physical attributes and weight advantage to tire and exhaust Deontay Wilder.

“And then, basically, the heavier punches and slaps finish him off. Wilder was exhausted after two rounds. That’s never been seen before because he’s never fought anyone before who could be so physically imposing and demanding of him.

“If you get up close to Wilder with a big weight and size advantage, all you have to do is lean on him. Sounds easier said than done, but Fury made it look so easy.

“Everyone said it was an amazing performance, but everyone hated it when Klitschko did it for years, so it’s a double-edged sword.”

With Fury still undefeated, a 31st career victory would see him firmly on course to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua is also gunning for that title and looks set to fight Oleksandr Usyk in September.

Seeing as both Brits have major title aspirations, Wilder will be hoping to soon enter that conversation, but first, he'll need to prove his critics wrong and get past The Gypsy King.

