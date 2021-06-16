According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have submitted a £17m-a-year offer to sign Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Man United have made an offer to bring Juventus forward Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer.

The report suggests that World Cup winner Paul Pogba could head back to Turin in the opposite direction if the two sides can agree on a deal in the transfer window.

United are reportedly one of several top European clubs interested in Ronaldo's signature, however Paris Saint-Germain are his first choice.

How much could Ronaldo earn at United?

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been offered a £17m-a-year contract by his former club, which equates to £327,000 per week.

According to Spotrac, the finances involved in the deal would make Ronaldo the second highest earner at United behind Spanish shot-stopper David De Gea, who currently earns a staggering £19.5m-a-year.

How many goals did Ronaldo score in the 20/21 season?

Ronaldo proved his world class ability once again for Juventus this term, despite the club having an underwhelming league campaign as they scraped fourth place on the final day.

The 36-year-old netted on 36 occasions in 44 appearances for the Italian giants. His tally of 29 Serie A goals made him the division's top scorer and he also had the highest WhoScored rating of any player in Italy's top flight with 7.61.

Despite missing out on the league title, Ronaldo picked up two trophies with the Turin outfit this season. The Portugal star lifted the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup in the 2020/21 campaign.

How did Ronaldo perform in Portugal’s Euros opener?

Portugal opened their European Championship campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Hungary in Budapest.

Ronaldo continued his goalscoring antics for his national side as he secured a brace in his opening game of the tournament. His first was a well-taken penalty, and his second was a product of spectacular build up play before the 36-year-old rounded the goalkeeper to convert into an open net.

WhoScored rated the striker as the best performing player on the pitch with a rating of 8.14. Ronaldo remained a constant threat on Hungary's goal as he attempted more shots than any other player with four.

If he can continue in this vein of form Portugal's talisman could be a safe bet for the tournament's Golden Boot award.

