Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Stats: Boxing Careers Compared

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will be facing each other in the ring and many boxing fans will be wanting to know who has had the better career.

Of course many would have been preferring to see Joshua face Tyson Fury, however the ‘Gypsy King’ needs to complete his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and the two came face-to-face for the first time since February 2020 on the 15th June.

However, Joshua should not be complacent about Usyk as the Ukraine boxer has endured an impressive career thus far; this is his chance to strip Joshua of the four heavyweight belts he currently holds.

The two will go head-to-head as the summer draws to a close and it promises to be an explosive fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The pair are both very experienced boxers and here are the stats as we look ahead to September:

Anthony Joshua Career Stats

Fights: 25

Wins: 24

Wins by KO: 22

Losses: 1

AJ has had a very successful career, but his one loss will always see many judge him a lot more as it came in surprising fashion at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr.

This did see his reputation suffer, but now he has the four belts, he has the chance to earn back some of the reputation lost when he fights Usyk and can then excel his career following this possibly victory by fighting the winner of Fury vs Wilder to determine who the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world is.

Oleksandr Usyk Career Stats

Fights: 18

Wins: 18

Wins by KO: 13

Losses: 0

As Usyk stats show, he is currently undefeated, and with 13 knockouts out of 18, he can definitely deliver some big blows.

He will be full of confidence ahead of this bout; the Ukrainian is undefeated and it will be very interesting to see how he starts in the fight against Joshua.

