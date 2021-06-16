Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury is finalising preparations for his upcoming trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder on July 24.

The Gypsy King won the pair’s second fight in February 2020, maintaining his undefeated record, and their first fight in December 2018 finished in a split draw.

Following the first meeting between the two heavyweights, talkSPORT reported that Fury had donated his entire purse to charity, after The Sun had originally run the comments.

Fury was stunned by the issue of homelesness in Los Angeles, the city where the initial fight took place.

As a result, Fury vowed to donate his earnings to UK charities with the goal of building homes and shelters for alcohol and drug addicts.

Upon returning to the UK following the fight in LA, Fury confirmed that he did in fact donate his entire purse to UK-based charities.

During a Q&A session in Cardiff, Fury said: “I did give away my last purse but I don’t do charity work for a pat on the back.

“I do it to help people but I do not want praise for it, I don’t want to be called a do-gooder.”

The Gypsy King earned a basic wage of £2.5m from the first Wilder fight, a figure which then rose to £7m once pay-per-view revenue was accounted for.

Having dealt with mental illness throughout his career, it was quite the classy gesture for Fury to donate the entirety of his purse to battle an ongoing social issue.

Only a month ago, Anthony Joshua questioned whether Fury had actually donated the £7m after his fight with Fury was scrapped for the Wilder trilogy bout.

After Fury reportedly offered AJ a £20m bare-knuckle fight, the Watford born boxer tweeted this: “20M the f***ing homeless are still waiting on the 7M you promised them two years ago you sham.”

While there is no official confirmation, Fury did claim before and after his first fight with Wilder that his purse would go towards helping the homeless, so hopefully he was a man of his word and did indeed make that donation.

