According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, former AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca is set to sign a contract to become the new Tottenham boss this summer.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham's manager search?

Fabrizio Romano claims that Portuguese manager Fonseca is set to sign a contract to become the new Tottenham manager, ending the club's two month wait for a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho.

The journalist reveals that the north London outfit are planning an official announcement to unveil their new head coach to supporters.

What does this mean for Spurs' transfer strategy?

Romano suggests the club have started planning their movements in the transfer market with their new boss.

Tottenham recently confirmed the appointment of their new director of football Fabio Paratici, who will also be involved in Spurs' transfer plans.

Both Fonseca and Paratici join the Premier League side from roles at Serie A clubs which could make Italy's top flight a target when it comes to signing new players in the coming months.

What can Tottenham fans expect next season?

There are a lot of unknowns for Spurs heading into the 2021/22 Premier League season. Aside from question marks surrounding their manager, their starting XI could look very different next term.

As reported by Sky Sports last month, Harry Kane has expressed his desire to leave Tottenham. If he were to be sold the club would have to invest in a replacement for the England captain.

Speaking to The Football Terrace, journalist Dean Jones said, "Levy is adamant it will take more than £150m for him to sell Harry Kane, that is all I can tell you, that's where he is sitting right now."

If Tottenham were to receive such a high figure for Kane, then Spurs could make new signings to improve in multiple areas this summer, which would leave the side looking very different to last season.

Is Fonseca the right fit for Tottenham?

Whether Fonseca is the right fit for Spurs remains to be seen, however Daniel Levy could have opted for a manager with a better CV.

The Portuguese boss had several successful stints in Portugal winning silverware with FC Porto and Braga. His most impressive spell as head coach came in Ukraine as he led Shakhtar Donetsk to seven trophies during his reign at the club.

The strongest side Fonseca has managed in his career is AS Roma. Though, his two-year spell in Italy was largely underwhelming as he failed to even qualify for the Champions League in either season in charge.

Last term his side were tested against Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Europa League; however, after a 6-2 drubbing in the opening leg, Roma faltered to an 8-5 aggregate defeat.

